The great shift

A number of books released in 2019 were penned by people who were not authors in the traditional sense of the word – they either moonlighted as authors or just shifted professions to become a full-fledged one. What is that beckoned them? Moonlighting is still okay, but why would anyone kick his/ her established career and hefty pay cheque to wander into an uncertain land where not everything is hunky dory? Creative satisfaction is one thing but surely one needs to earn his/ her bread, and butter too!

“Yes, of course,” says author Keya Ghosh, who quit her job as an English teacher to plunge full-time into writing. “It is a fact that the creative side came first. But I am also very practical. I worked out how much money I would need to sustain myself for a year. Made sure I had most of that in the bank before I jumped in. It’s no use making a dramatic beginning and then simply being unable to sustain it,” she says.

Entering into the world of writing

Most had an inclination towards writing since childhood which somehow was pushed to backburner to have a ‘career’. As children’s writer Arti Sonthalia says, “As a child, I wanted to be a writer but the hustle bustle of life and the urgency to decide a profession and career made me choose jewellery designing.” It were her school friends she met at a reunion party who rekindled her desire and she her quit a 10-year-old career to turn a full-time author.

“I wrote my first short story when I was eight and have been writing ever since,” says Ashwini Shenoy who came out with her historical fiction novel Shikhandini this year. Most of her writing happened while commuting to and fro office.“I got a little tired of being the one who teaches the literature instead of the one who writes it,” says educator-turned-author Keya Ghosh. “Being in critic mode is exhausting and leaches a lot of the joy out of your life. So I decided to stop being the naysayer and say yes to a dream of mine,” she adds.

Electrical engineer Shreyas Bhave, one of the youngest experts on railway electrification in the country, says he got the storytelling genes from his father who used to read him stories when he was a child. “As I grew up, I realised most TV serials were based on foreign content. I strongly felt that Indians need to have their own content and that’s how I started writing,” he says. “My business takes me to all the nooks and crannies of the country, the experiences I gain help me write,” adds Bhave who penned Nemesis of Kalinga this year.

Market research professional and civil engineer by profession Vivek Wagle began by writing essays and small articles. “I have always been fond of reading and writing and turning into an author was a challenge I had given myself,” Wagle says adding he ventured into writing because he wanted to send across certain messages to people that are important for life.

Writing is good for mind and soul

“I thank God every day that what I am doing today is what I was destined to do and it has bought me contentment and pleasure. Writing has made me more compassionate,” says Sonthalia.“I don’t have any concept of not ‘making’ it. That only comes if you are buying into society’s standards of material wealth or fame as making it. If you’re living a happier, more enriched, more engaged life and covering all your basic needs – you’ve made it! You’re better off than 98 per cent of people on the planet,” puts in Ghosh. “Writing is not just passion but helps me relax. I wrote Sattva Rajas Tamas within a month,” says Wagle.

Despite naysayers’ claims, books do sell

That more and more people are attempting writing, some even self-publishing for want to publisher goes on to show the interest of people in reading is still alive; that the trend of reading despite other mediums of entertainment has not gone down.

“I think book-lovers still prefer reading physical books. It is not just the book’s content they look forward when buying it but the feel of the pages, the biblichor smell and the emotion while turning the pages as they move forward in the book,” says Shenoy.Agrees Wagle. “Though a lot of youngsters, even grownups, are into social media, many others are passionate about books. Some are die-hard fans of books. They will never go out of fashion. Though there are people who prefer e-books just because it is easier to carry more books on a kindle than physical ones,” he says, adding books makes a reader think and participate in the story.