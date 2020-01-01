Home Cities Delhi

The Right Way To Use Oils

Oils and fats are one of the commonly discussed components of our daily diet, because they are believed to be closely linked to the goals of weight loss and heart health.

Published: 01st January 2020

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

Oils and fats are one of the commonly discussed components of our daily diet, because they are believed to be closely linked to the goals of weight loss and heart health. While that is true, there is more to oils than that. Choosing the right oil or fat to get the ideal mix of fatty acids in the diet is something to bear in mind. There is yet another aspect of oils that is often neglected but deserves greater attention. This pertains to the practices that we adopt while using edible oils to best preserve their nutritional value and minimise their harmful effects on the body.

Here are some guidelines to help you get the most out of your cooking oil: 

Rule 1: Never store the oil container near the window sill or the stove. Both heat and light are enemies of fat. Always store the oil in a container that is tinted or opaque, and place it in an area that does not get too hot. You may have noticed that containers of virgin oils, which are very susceptible to oxidation, are always airtight and dark coloured. In the months of the harsh Indian summer, it would be a good idea to store your oil in the fridge. 

Rule 2: Once the oil has been used for any kind of frying, make sure that it is not subjected to high temperatures again. This means that the oil used for frying any food should not undergo the process of frying another time. Repeated use of the same oil for frying causes harmful chemicals to build up in the oil, which is not fit for consumption. 

Rule 3: However, there is a way to reuse oil that has been used for frying. This oil can be strained to remove any food particles present in it. The filtered oil can now be stored in an airtight container and used for low-temperature cooking purposes, such as sautéing vegetables. Remember to use the oil within a couple of days and not store it for long periods. 

Rule 4: It is a common practice to ‘top up’ used oil by adding some fresh oil to it. This should be discouraged at all times, and used and unused oil must be carefully demarcated.  

Rule 5: Oil should be immediately discarded if it is appreciably darkened, thickened, smells bad, or starts to foam.Despite having been vilified, oils remain one of the most essential components of the daily diet. The key is to make sure you’re using them in a healthy and hygienic manner. 

