Delhi gets respite from cold wave, light showers expected today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After experiencing its coldest day in over a century, the national capital welcomed the New Year on a slightly warmer and brighter note. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded to be 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius. There was moderate fog cover in the morning which later dispersed as the day progressed. “Moderate fog in the morning and light rain is expected on Thursday. The temperature would be better than December,.

However, the maximum temperature could drop by few notches around 16 degrees Celsius after two days,” senior scientist of the IMD, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper. The weather department has predicted the maximum temperature to hover around 19 degrees Celsius for Thursday, while the minimum temperature is expected to be higher by at least four notches. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 466 which falls under the “severe category” as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). “The overall Delhi AQI is in the severe category on 1st January morning. Though the meteorological conditions have become favourable for higher dispersion, an additional source of emission in all likelihood has increased emissions on New Year eve last night from 8 pm onwards peaking at midnight. This has lead to sudden deterioration of AQI,” SAFAR stated. SAFAR’s model now suggests that under the influence of approaching western disturbance, increased surface winds and improved ventilation, AQI is forecasted to improve to the very poor category by January 2.

Traffic cops issue advisory

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for motorists expecting foggy days. They have been asked to take precautions for safe commute in low visibility. Motorists are advised to check weather forecasts, drive slow, use lowbeam lights, and use pavement markings