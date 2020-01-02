Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Shaheen Bagh braves cold, continues protest against CAA

Slogans of ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ , ‘Azadi’ breaks out at midnight; protesters sing national anthem under mobile, torch light

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA and NRC placards at a protest in India Gate on Wednesday | ARUN KUMAR

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Separated by a few kilometres, Shaheen Bagh saw women protesting along with their children welcomed the New Year in bone chilling cold while crowds thronged later at Jamia Millia Islamia where actor Swara Bhaskar saluted students for awakening India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Two events were held side by side at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia, with revolutionary songs, slogans, poetry and music keeping the spirit high at the venues. At Shaheen Bagh, locals were joined by thousands of supporters who sang the national anthem under the white light of hundreds of mobile screens and torches. Slogans of ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ (Long live revolution) and ‘Azadi’ (Freedom) reverberated in cold air when the clock struck 12 midnight. Locals, especially women, have been relentlessly camping on the road to protest against the amended citizenship law. “We are holding the torch lights as a symbol of light which means a change which is full of light and hope,” said one of the women.

Another protester Nadeem said that the number of supporters who thronged to protest during the night was “unimaginable”. “While the women are camped here, the crowd was not manageable till the wee hours.” Some sipped tea quietly, a few from the neighbourhood served biryani and snacks, and others held placards in the cold night besides a stack of blankets underneath a huge tent. While the Shaheen Bagh protest is continuing over two weeks, the protest by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) entered its 20th day on Wednesday. During the day, the mood was filled with energy at Jamia as protesters thronged in large numbers to hear Bhaskar and fellow actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who are supporting the anti- CAA, anti-NRC protests and arrived there to show solidarity with the protesters. “I want you all to take the pledge of unity again on this platform today,” Bhaskar said addressing the audience who gave a huge response to the ‘Awaaz do. Hum ek hain ( Call it out. We are one)’ slogan. Referring to comedian-lyricist Varun Grover’s line “Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge”, Bhaskar told the people that it is an anthem of “our movement” and chanted some of the lines from the young crowd’s favourite anthem. Meanwhile, a group of Jamia students and alumni carried out a relay hunger strike against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR). The Jamia alumni also led a candle light march late evening.

Mass pledge at India Gate

Protesters aseembled at India Gate where they took a mass pledge to “defend the Constitution” by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. The large crowds of protesters as well as visitors led to a massive crowd around the iconic monument. Celebrating the New Year by reading the preamble, the protesters including students from various universities then read out the pledge that they will “not show any document”, referring to the NRC and the NPR. Several protesters waved the national flag while others displayed placards with creative slogans against the new law and chanted the slogan ‘Azadi’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Shaheen Bagh Citizenship act Delhi protests CAA stir
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp