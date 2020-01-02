Delhi's Shaheen Bagh braves cold, continues protest against CAA

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Separated by a few kilometres, Shaheen Bagh saw women protesting along with their children welcomed the New Year in bone chilling cold while crowds thronged later at Jamia Millia Islamia where actor Swara Bhaskar saluted students for awakening India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Two events were held side by side at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia, with revolutionary songs, slogans, poetry and music keeping the spirit high at the venues. At Shaheen Bagh, locals were joined by thousands of supporters who sang the national anthem under the white light of hundreds of mobile screens and torches. Slogans of ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ (Long live revolution) and ‘Azadi’ (Freedom) reverberated in cold air when the clock struck 12 midnight. Locals, especially women, have been relentlessly camping on the road to protest against the amended citizenship law. “We are holding the torch lights as a symbol of light which means a change which is full of light and hope,” said one of the women.

Another protester Nadeem said that the number of supporters who thronged to protest during the night was “unimaginable”. “While the women are camped here, the crowd was not manageable till the wee hours.” Some sipped tea quietly, a few from the neighbourhood served biryani and snacks, and others held placards in the cold night besides a stack of blankets underneath a huge tent. While the Shaheen Bagh protest is continuing over two weeks, the protest by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) entered its 20th day on Wednesday. During the day, the mood was filled with energy at Jamia as protesters thronged in large numbers to hear Bhaskar and fellow actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who are supporting the anti- CAA, anti-NRC protests and arrived there to show solidarity with the protesters. “I want you all to take the pledge of unity again on this platform today,” Bhaskar said addressing the audience who gave a huge response to the ‘Awaaz do. Hum ek hain ( Call it out. We are one)’ slogan. Referring to comedian-lyricist Varun Grover’s line “Hum Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge”, Bhaskar told the people that it is an anthem of “our movement” and chanted some of the lines from the young crowd’s favourite anthem. Meanwhile, a group of Jamia students and alumni carried out a relay hunger strike against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR). The Jamia alumni also led a candle light march late evening.

Mass pledge at India Gate

Protesters aseembled at India Gate where they took a mass pledge to “defend the Constitution” by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. The large crowds of protesters as well as visitors led to a massive crowd around the iconic monument. Celebrating the New Year by reading the preamble, the protesters including students from various universities then read out the pledge that they will “not show any document”, referring to the NRC and the NPR. Several protesters waved the national flag while others displayed placards with creative slogans against the new law and chanted the slogan ‘Azadi’.