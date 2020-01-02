‘Election will be fought on public welfare alone’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sharp riposte to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asserted that the Delhi elections will be fought only on the issue of development. Sisodia also accused the BJP of being “against education” as the saffron party allegedly pressured the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to increase the examination fees not once but four times. “The BJP is trying to make affordable and quality education unaffordable for the people of Delhi, which is evident from the fact that BJP leaders have forced a four-fold increase in the CBSE exam fees for the Class X and XII students,” Sisodia said.

“While the Delhi government is committed to bear the full fees for its students, this move by the BJP has imposed a huge financial burden on students of private schools.” In June last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the AAP government will fully bear the examination fee of all the Class X and XII students of government schools. The Delhi government’s decision is expected to help the families of about 3.5 lakh students.

“The BJP thought that this historic decision will affect its politics, therefore its local leaders immediately approached their national bosses to ask the CBSE to increase its fees. Thereafter on August 2, 2019, the CBSE announced a steep hike in the examination fees for Classes X & XII, which came to Rs 1,950 for general category and Rs 1,650 for SC/ST category,” Sisodia, also the education minister, said. The senior AAP leader also countered Javadekar’s allegation that the violence on the CAA was spread by the ruling party in Delhi.

“AAP does not favour riots, and it is an attempt to divert attention before the upcoming Delhi polls... Delhi main purane tape nahin chalenge (Old tapes will not work in Delhi),” he said “BJP is bereft of a leader and any agenda in Delhi. The Assembly elections will be only on the topic of welfare of the people,” said Sisodia. “Everyone knows who is the ‘master’ in creating riots.”

‘Make or break time’

Polls in Delhi will determine how the next five years will be for the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. In a statement, Kejriwal wished Delhiites on the New Year and said the people cannot afford “any brake on this pace” at which Delhi is developing now.