Fight between truth & falsehood, nationalism & anarchy: Javadekar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UNION Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the BJP would contest the polls with positivity, and added that the party was yet to take a decision on its chief ministerial candidate. “The BJP takes right decisions at the right time as per strategy. As soon as we take any decision about this (CM face), we will inform you (the media). Nothing has been decided yet,” Javadekar, the BJP’s in-charge of Delhi polls, said. The party candidates for all 70 Assembly seats will be selected soon, Javadekar stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several decisions for Delhi, which the party would present before the citizens, he said. “We will inform the people what we will do in the next five years and also tell them what the present (AAP) government could not do during the last five years.

Our main issue will be the complete development of the city for which we have always been working,” he added. Javadekar accused the AAP and the Congress of inciting violence during the protests against the amended citizenship amendment law and the National Register for Citizens. The Delhi polls are a fight between ‘nationalism’ and ‘anarchy’ and ‘truth versus falsehood’, he claimed. “The BJP stands by truth and nationalism whereas the AAP is with falsehood and anarchism.”

Blaming AAP and Congress leaders for stoking violence in Okhla and Seelampur, the minister said these leaders had misled the minority community. “They spread rumours that after the CAA, azan in mosques will be stopped, loudspeakers from the mosque will be removed and wearing burqa and caps will also be banned. Due to this false propaganda among the minorities, violence spread in the city. The people of Delhi are wise, and all these falsehood were exposed.”