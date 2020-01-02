Home Cities Delhi

Free wi-fi in Delhi's airport line metro coaches from today

Also, first civil contract for the Tughlakabad- Aerocity corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV has been awarded, officials said.

Delhi Metro

Delhi metro photo for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a New Year gift for commuters of its Airport Express Corridor. From Thursday, commuters on this line will get free Wi-Fi service inside train coaches. The Airport Express Line, which runs between Dwarka Sector 21 and to New Delhi via Dhaula Kuan, providing connectivity across Centre and north Delhi, will be the first corridor to have this facility, DMRC officials said. “The Wi-Fi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow,” a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We already have Wi-Fi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line.” The 22.7-km corridor, which is the swankiest of the metro line, has six stations including Dwarka Sector 21, IGI Airport, Aerocity, Dhaula Kuan, Shivaji Stadium and New Delhi, which connects to the Yellow Line. There are plans to extend the free Wi-Fi facility inside coaches to other corridors later. Also, first civil contract for the Tughlakabad- Aerocity corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV has been awarded, officials said.

Delhi Metro Airport Express Corridor WiFi service
