Nine policemen awarded medal for intelligence gathering in Delhi

NEW DELHI: NINE police officers in Delhi have been awarded the Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak, the medal for extraordinary intelligence gathering, by the Home Ministry. The awardees are all posted at Special Cell. Their names include Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwah, who was awarded a medal for his meritorious service in 2017 by the president.

Kushwah won the award alongside 26 other police personnel. Kushwah was presented the award for his role as additional DCP (south) during the Nirbhaya incident where he was heading the SIT to nab the accused. As DCP of the Special Cell, he was also a part of the team that had extradited the infamous mobster Chhota Rajan. Under his supervision, the police have been able to arrest many members of the Neeraj Bawana gang among others.

The other officers who have been awarded the Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak are Assistant Commissioners of Police Govind Sharma, Lalit Mohan Negi, Hridaya Bhushan; Inspectors Chandrika Prasad Thapliyal, Sunil Kumar Rajain, Sanjay Gupta; Assistant Sub Inspector Manoj Bhati and Head Constable Shahjad.