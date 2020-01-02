Home Cities Delhi

Nine policemen awarded medal for intelligence gathering in Delhi

The awardees are all posted at Special Cell.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NINE police officers in Delhi have been awarded the Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak, the medal for extraordinary intelligence gathering, by the Home Ministry. The awardees are all posted at Special Cell. Their names include Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwah, who was awarded a medal for his meritorious service in 2017 by the president.

Kushwah won the award alongside 26 other police personnel. Kushwah was presented the award for his role as additional DCP (south) during the Nirbhaya incident where he was heading the SIT to nab the accused. As DCP of the Special Cell, he was also a part of the team that had extradited the infamous mobster Chhota Rajan. Under his supervision, the police have been able to arrest many members of the Neeraj Bawana gang among others.

The other officers who have been awarded the Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak are Assistant Commissioners of Police Govind Sharma, Lalit Mohan Negi, Hridaya Bhushan; Inspectors Chandrika Prasad Thapliyal, Sunil Kumar Rajain, Sanjay Gupta; Assistant Sub Inspector Manoj Bhati and Head Constable Shahjad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi police
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp