Home Cities Delhi

'No varsity student died': Jamia University on rumours of man dying in anti-CAA protests

According to Ahmad Azeem, Public relations officer of the varsity, they have been informed by the Proctor's office that the deceased was not a student of the varsity.

Published: 02nd January 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

A graffiti outside Jamia Millia Islamia during the ongoing demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday rejected reports that one of their students succumbed to injuries sustained during the protests against the amended citizenship law.

There were reports doing the rounds that a student had died during the police action in the protests on December 15.

However, the hospital, where he was admitted, said that the deceased was not a protester and had died due to chickenpox.

ALSO READ: 25-year-old man held in alleged connection with December 15 Jamia violence

According to Ahmad Azeem, Public relations officer of the varsity, they have been informed by the Proctor's office that the deceased was not a student of the varsity.

"A fake news is circulating in social media that a boy named Abdurrahman/Obaidurrahman died of injuries inflicted upon him by tear gas shell during protest on 15th December 2019, was a student of Jamia. JMI would like to clarify that he was not our student. We do not know what is the cause of his death," Azeem said.

Sources said he was preparing for entrance exams and staying in the area near the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Violence Anti CAA Stir
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp