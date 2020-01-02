Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor’s first civil contract get DMRC nod

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded the first civil contract for the 20 km-long Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of the Phase 4 extension project. This contract involves the construction of a Metro viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket - G, including four elevated stations of Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G. “The highlight of this section will be a double decker viaduct which will include the Metro viaduct as well as an elevated six-lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar.

An underpass will come up at Saket-G. Once constructed, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will be signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said. Work is likely to be completed in about three years on the corridor which will have 15 Metro stations. “It will connect the Violet Line with the Airport Express Link. Three corridors of Phase 4 have been approved under which 61.679 km of new Metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 stations,” Dayal added. Under the Phase 4 extension, three civil contracts have been awarded. The contracts awarded include the construction of 10 stations on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro corridor, the Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor and Integrated Elevated Viaduct with PWD flyover at lower deck and Metro line at upper deck from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura. As for the funding pattern for the DMRC’s Phase 4 project, the Centre and the Delhi government will bear the cost of land in a 50-50 ratio. While the Delhi government gave its nod for all six corridors in December 2018, the Centre approved three priority corridors in March 2019.