Home Cities Delhi

Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor’s first civil contract get DMRC nod

Work is likely to be completed in about three years on the corridor which will have 15 Metro stations.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded the first civil contract for the 20 km-long Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of the Phase 4 extension project. This contract involves the construction of a Metro viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket - G, including four elevated stations of Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G. “The highlight of this section will be a double decker viaduct which will include the Metro viaduct as well as an elevated six-lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar.

An underpass will come up at Saket-G. Once constructed, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will be signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said. Work is likely to be completed in about three years on the corridor which will have 15 Metro stations. “It will connect the Violet Line with the Airport Express Link. Three corridors of Phase 4 have been approved under which 61.679 km of new Metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 stations,” Dayal added. Under the Phase 4 extension, three civil contracts have been awarded. The contracts awarded include the construction of 10 stations on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro corridor, the Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor and Integrated Elevated Viaduct with PWD flyover at lower deck and Metro line at upper deck from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura. As for the funding pattern for the DMRC’s Phase 4 project, the Centre and the Delhi government will bear the cost of land in a 50-50 ratio. While the Delhi government gave its nod for all six corridors in December 2018, the Centre approved three priority corridors in March 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tughlakabad Delhi Metro -Aerocity Metro corridor
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp