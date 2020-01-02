Home Cities Delhi

Untrimmed trees cast a shadow in Delhi

Residents of Paschim Vihar said that neither North MCD nor forest department has paid heed to their appeals

Lack of sunlight reaching the houses because of the untrimmed trees is a major issue among the locals, especially during winter.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Paschim Vihar in West Delhi are facing a new challenge this winter. The trees of the residential society have not been trimmed in over a year and half. This has led to people complaining about blocking of sunlight due to the trees. According to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), several letters have been written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation about the issue, but to no avail. “We have put up the complaint via written letters, web portals but the horticulture department of the North MCD didn’t even consider taking up the case. It has been more than a year now but no response came from the civic body. The branches are reaching our balconies and walls. This has led to various insects entering our houses,” said the RWA president Deepak Madan.

The RWA added that since the municipality body did not respond to their letters and applications, the matter was raised with the forest department under Delhi government as well, but failed to get any response from there either.

“Following the norms of tree trimming as mentioned by the forest department, we had tried to trim them, but many objected and it had to be stopped. We are not asking to chop any trees; rather our RWA is constantly into sampling seeds. Trimming, though, is needed especially during winter because it helps the sun rays reach our houses and helps keep us warm,” Madan noted. There are 1,400 residents living in this DDA society who are also facing another problem owing to poor response from the North civic body’s horticulture department — no maintenance of parks. “Children have completely stopped visiting parks because they are in such bad shape.

The amusements are not maintained, dry leaves are not disposed of, there’s a persistent bad odour and new saplings are not taken care of… no official comes to look after the park and thus no staff has been appointed here to look after the parks,” said Dr P K Jha resident of the society and member of the RWA. The Horticulture Department of North MCD said that the prime reason why the trimming of trees has not taken up is because the forest department seeks time to give the nod.

“It is a time-consuming process. MCD alone cannot take the decision of trimming trees. Permission has to be granted by the Forest department. After permission, an auction is then held through the forest department members. There are many instances where the department hasn’t allowed for heavy trimming. MCDs have the permission to trim till a girth of about 15.8 cm. Trimming the thin branches are not useful. The logs need to be trimmed timely,” said North MCD Horticulture director Ashish Priyadarshi.

