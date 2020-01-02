Viewers deck plan at Signature Bridge ‘shelved’

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Limited capacity of elevators installed at Signature Bridge may play spoilsport for the tourist department’s ambitious plan allowing visitors to experience a panoramic view of the city from the observatory deck atop the facility, serving as a significant link between north and northeast Delhi. Officials, in the know of the matter, said that the four lifts — including two inclined and two vertical — each having a maximum capacity of carrying four persons are not enough to deal with the expected influx of visitors. Owing to this, the authorities are mulling to not open the ‘viewers gallery’ for the general public. “In addition to the limited capacity of the lifts, the other issue is that the gallery is covered with a thick glass, which may cause heating of the deck.

The temperature is likely to go up to 55 degree Celsius during peak summers. It is another challenge before the department,” said an official. Placed at a height of 154-metre, the 51-storey-high viewing deck is the highlight of India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge. Its pylon is the tallest structure in the city; double the height of Qutub Minar. However, another official said that Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the agency executing the project, is exploring possibilities to make some “modifications” in the design including widening of staircases. The bridge built at a cost of Rs 1,518 crore was conceptualised in 2004 while the final approval was accorded to the project in 2007. The facility was to be opened during 2010 Commonwealth Games, however, it took 11 years to complete the task. The bridge was opened for public in November 2018.

The construction of the deck and the glass façade took another year to finish. “The speed of the inclined elevators is extremely slow because of its architectural design and it takes four minutes to ferry passengers to the destination. Some feel claustrophobic inside. Mandatory approval from the fire and labour department may also be another issue,” said the official citing problems, the department may face in getting safety certification. The trial runs on the four elevators are going on and DTTDC has started fixing luminaries on the bridge, the pylons and its steel cables. It has engaged an agency to design and install theme lighting.

