Bribery case: DRI official, two others held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior official of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and two alleged middlemen were sent to judicial custody by a court here on Thursday, till January 6. They were arrested on Wednesday by Central Bureau of Investigation in a Rs 3 crore bribery case. The CBI had arrested Additional Director General, DRI, Ludhiana, Chander Shekhar, and two others — Anup Joshi and Rajesh Dhanda — on Wednesday.

They were produced at the residence of Special Judge Kiran Bansal. CBI had sought seven days police custody of the accused, but the judge sent them to judicial custody till January 6. Advocate Sanjay Abott, representing Shekhar, said no ground for police custody was made out. It was alleged that in 2019, the DRI had conducted a search at a private clearing agency, a CBI spokesperson had said, adding that some documents pertaining to an exporter were seized.

The complainant alleged that Joshi, and Rajesh Dhanda, a close friend of Shekhar, had demanded Rs 3 crore on behalf of the public servant for ensuring that he is not implicated over the documents recovered. With PTI inputs