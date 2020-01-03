Home Cities Delhi

Congress steals a tech march over rivals, sets up war room to tailor campaign

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the party would run and supervise its entire election from the war room.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To keep a tab on ‘ground activities’ and monitor campaign in all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital, the Congress has set up a war room at the headquarters of its local unit. A team 30 volunteers at the facility will be researching and creating contents, establishing the ‘failure’ of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and helping the party and its candidates build their campaign for the Assembly polls. Once the candidates are announced, the war room will also start providing logistical support to them. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the party would run and supervise its entire election from the war room.

“It will facilitate regular exchange of information between the candidates, party workers in the field, office bearers and social media experts. The candidates will also get logistical support from here,” he said. Each volunteer has been assigned five assembly constituencies.

“The war room will act as back-up, where the volunteers will be supplying important information pertaining to voters’ list, copies of the manifesto and report cards of AAP and BJP MLAs. Information has been sourced from responses to RTI applications. Based on details and the facts collated, the team will build a strategy to connect with the electorate and convince them to vote for the Congress,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said.

AICC social media head Rohan Gupta has helped the Delhi unit in setting up the war room. The volunteers will also be tracking negative publicity, if any, against the party and help the nominees draw up a counter plan. “Identifying any negative propaganda and developing appropriate campaign or content to counter mischief will be another crucial task,” said a volunteer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Assembly polls
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp