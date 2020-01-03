Congress steals a tech march over rivals, sets up war room to tailor campaign

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To keep a tab on ‘ground activities’ and monitor campaign in all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital, the Congress has set up a war room at the headquarters of its local unit. A team 30 volunteers at the facility will be researching and creating contents, establishing the ‘failure’ of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and helping the party and its candidates build their campaign for the Assembly polls. Once the candidates are announced, the war room will also start providing logistical support to them. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the party would run and supervise its entire election from the war room.

“It will facilitate regular exchange of information between the candidates, party workers in the field, office bearers and social media experts. The candidates will also get logistical support from here,” he said. Each volunteer has been assigned five assembly constituencies.

“The war room will act as back-up, where the volunteers will be supplying important information pertaining to voters’ list, copies of the manifesto and report cards of AAP and BJP MLAs. Information has been sourced from responses to RTI applications. Based on details and the facts collated, the team will build a strategy to connect with the electorate and convince them to vote for the Congress,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said.

AICC social media head Rohan Gupta has helped the Delhi unit in setting up the war room. The volunteers will also be tracking negative publicity, if any, against the party and help the nominees draw up a counter plan. “Identifying any negative propaganda and developing appropriate campaign or content to counter mischief will be another crucial task,” said a volunteer.