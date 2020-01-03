Home Cities Delhi

DDA allows direct sale of private EWS flats

As per provisions in the land pooling policy, the developer is mandated to build EWS housing units on 15 % of the developed land.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residential units (EWS) for economically weaker section (EWS) to be built by the private developers under land pooling scheme will be sold directly to the eligible beneficiaries identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This will help reduce the burden of stamp duties on flat-buyers, Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly, who is also the member of the DDA, said.

Gupta said that the proposal for modification in Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, allowing developers to sell EWS units directly, was approved in the authority meeting on Thursday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor was also present at the meeting. However, the eligible beneficiaries will be identified by DDA or local bodies as per the policy. Earlier, 50% of the dwelling units built by developers were to be sold to DDA for EWS housing purpose,” he said.

The rate of the housing unit will be fixed by the DDA, Gupta added. As per provisions in the land pooling policy, the developer is mandated to build EWS housing units on 15 % of the developed land. “According to the previous arrangement, the developer sells EWS flats to DDA and then to beneficiaries. Hence, the process involved levying stamp duties at two levels.

The burden of the dual stamp duty was getting transferred to the beneficiaries and in the process the cost of flats went up. With the developer selling the flats directly to the eligible person, there will be no need to pay stamp duty twice,” Gupta said. On Thursday, the DDA also cleared another amendment in MPD 2021, allowing new wellness centres on the ground floor and basement in residential and mixed-use streets.




