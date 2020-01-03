Delhi gets tower parking twins at Green Park 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has come up with the city’s first-fully-automated tower car parking facility near Green Park Metro station. The new-age parking lot was opened to the commuting public by Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The primary objective behind developing the parking facility is to decongest the area in and around Green Park.

“The new-era, steel-structured, modular designed tower parking is eco- friendly, accommodates maximum number of cars in minimum space, (enables) faster parking and retrieval (and offers) customised parking solution, comprehensive fire safety and parking through lifts,” the SDMC said.

“Parking vehicles in this fully-automated facility would be easier compared to conventional parking lots. Such the projects will go a long way in accelerating the pace of development in the city and providing myriad facilities to the citizens,” Puri said.

“The retrieval time of vehicles in the towers will be just 3 minutes in comparison to 15 minutes at conventional parking lots. There will neither be any pollution, nor fuel consumption worries at this facility.

Pollution remains a worry at conventional parking spaces due to smoke discharge during the movement of vehicles through ramps,” the minister said. Sunit Kangra, mayor of south civic body, said the project was completed despite and paucity of funds. She said more such tower parking projects will help commuters in the long run