Harsh Vardhan, Sisodia exchange salvos over parent-teacher meet 

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP locked horns again on Thursday on the back of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan’s letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asking him to suspend the mega parent-teacher meeting of Delhi government schools due to extremely cold weather. Deputy Chief Ministercum- Education Minister Manish Sisodia hit back sharply, accusing the BJP of being ‘anti-education.’ Charging Harsh Vardhan of being against progress in education, he said the leader’s actions were “saddening” and that he should be ashamed of it.

“The PTM will be conducted. I urge all parents to attend it. BJP leaders are stooping so low as to attempt to stop the mega PTM event which has been successful in bringing about the desired results. How can you write such a letter to the LG? I feel that you should be ashamed of this action,” said Sisodia. Harsh Vardhan, a BJP leader from Delhi, returned fire, saying Sisodia is just the minister of education and ‘not owner of education.’

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating parents as a political vote bank and innocent school children as props to garner votes. How can PTM meetings be used to pressurise parents to vote for AAP?” “Don’t stoop to such levels. Maintain the dignity of your chair at least. I don’t need any certificate from Manish Sisodia. I believe in my karma. The education world knows about me very well” said Harsh Vardhan, replying to AAP charges.

Harsh Vardhan said he received a letter from the General Secretary of Government School Teachers Association in connection with the PTM scheduled on January 4 by the Delhi government. The letter talked about this time of the year when schools in most of the northern states have been closed due to cold wave. “That’s why I wrote to the LG,” he said.