Home Cities Delhi

Harsh Vardhan, Sisodia exchange salvos over parent-teacher meet 

The letter talked about this time of the year when schools in most of the northern states have been closed due to cold wave.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at party HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Jan. 02 2020.

Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at party HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Jan. 02 2020. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP locked horns again on Thursday on the back of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan’s letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asking him to suspend the mega parent-teacher meeting of Delhi government schools due to extremely cold weather. Deputy Chief Ministercum- Education Minister Manish Sisodia hit back sharply, accusing the BJP of being ‘anti-education.’ Charging Harsh Vardhan of being against progress in education, he said the leader’s actions were “saddening” and that he should be ashamed of it.

“The PTM will be conducted. I urge all parents to attend it. BJP leaders are stooping so low as to attempt to stop the mega PTM event which has been successful in bringing about the desired results. How can you write such a letter to the LG? I feel that you should be ashamed of this action,” said Sisodia. Harsh Vardhan, a BJP leader from Delhi, returned fire, saying Sisodia is just the minister of education and ‘not owner of education.’

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating parents as a political vote bank and innocent school children as props to garner votes. How can PTM meetings be used to pressurise parents to vote for AAP?” “Don’t stoop to such levels. Maintain the dignity of your chair at least. I don’t need any certificate from Manish Sisodia. I believe in my karma. The education world knows about me very well” said Harsh Vardhan, replying to AAP charges.

Harsh Vardhan said he received a letter from the General Secretary of Government School Teachers Association in connection with the PTM scheduled on January 4 by the Delhi government. The letter talked about this time of the year when schools in most of the northern states have been closed due to cold wave. “That’s why I wrote to the LG,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Harsh Vardhan Manish Sisodia
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp