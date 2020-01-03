Home Cities Delhi

Leprosy ashram in Delhi's Tahirpur gets dining hall

Built at a cost of more than Rs32 lakh, the dining hall is tipped to raise the standard of living of leprosy patients.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated a dining hall for the residents living in the Tahirpur Leprosy Ashram, which can accommodate 300 diners. The Tahirpur complex was established in the year 1962, and, over time, became a rehabilitation center for 200 leprosy and TB- afflicted beggars. The residents are provided with free boarding, food, medical care and recreational facilities.

Built at a cost of more than Rs32 lakh, the dining hall is tipped to raise the standard of living of leprosy patients. “Our priority is to ensure that every resident gets nutritious food on time. Now we have to make this complex even more beautiful and green. We hope in the near future, our department can hold its meetings and other programmes in the beautiful environment that the Ashram has to offer,” Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said while inaugurating the hall.

