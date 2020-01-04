All Rajasthan BSP legislators formally join Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six BSP MLAs from Rajasthan met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and formally joined the party. The six had extended support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in September last year but their induction in the party was delayed as state Congress chief and deputy CM Sachin Pilot said he was not kept in the loop.

The six MLAs — Joginder Awaana from Nadbai, Ranveer Singh Guda from Udaipurwati, Sandeep Yadav from Alwar, Wajib Ali from Bharatpur, Deepchand Kheriya from Kishangarhbas and Lakhan Singh from Karauli — met Gandhi along with party Rajasthan incharge Avinash Pande.

The wholesale crossover of party members had rattled BSP chief Mayawati last year and she had attacked the Congress and called the party “untrustworthy and a cheat” which “instead of fighting its bitter rivals, always harms the parties that support it.”

After their meeting with Gandhi, Pande said the MLAs were with the party and the party will be further strengthened in the state.

“The six MLAs met the Congress president and formally took Congress party’s membership. They also told the Congress president that they would support the party unconditionally,” he said. It is not the first time that the BSP legislators have switched sides.