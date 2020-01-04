Home Cities Delhi

BJP drops heavyweights from core panel

Those removed from the committee, which is considered a top decision-making body in the party’s Delhi unit, includes three MPs  and two senior leaders

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a surprise move just ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recast the core committee of its Delhi unit, dropping heavyweights. According to party leaders privy to the changes, as many as five members, including three MPs and two former senior party functionaries, have been dropped from the core panel.

Four members of the panel, considered the brains trust of the Delhi BJP vested with decision-making powers, confirmed the development saying ‘insignificant contribution’ was the primary reason behind the ‘changes’.

A member said the five leaders weren’t invited to the last four meetings of the committee. BJP president Amit Shah chaired the last of the panel’s meetings at his residence on December 25. Two other meetings had been held at the residence of Union minister and the party’s Delhi polls in-charge Prakash Javadekar. Another took place at the residence of the party’s working president JP Nadda.

“The leaders aren’t given any prior notice or intimation on their removal from the panel. They are simply not invited to the core meetings. The last four meetings of the panel were held in the absence of these five leaders,” the member said.

The core committee is vested with the authority to take all key decisions pertaining to the party’s organisation, especially its expansion and management. It had 20 members, including Javadekar and his Union cabinet colleagues Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai. The latter two are also the party’s co-in-charges for the Delhi polls.

“They are out of the panel as the central leadership observed that they have no suggestions to offer,” a senior party functionary said.

However, the leaders dropped from the panel have been accommodated in various other panels formed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to oversee and manage the party’s poll-preparedness, campaigning and groundwork in the run-up to the battle for the Assembly.

Claiming ‘ignorance’ over the development, an office-bearer of Delhi BJP said any change to the core committee marks a significant change, as the names of those vying for tickets are routed through it.
This newspaper reached out to another senior member of the committee, who said he wasn’t aware of the decision to restructure the panel as he wasn’t around during the last meeting at Shah’s residence.
“I don’t have any information on the downsizing of the core committee, as I couldn’t attend the last meeting,” the leader, who also held senior party positions, said.

