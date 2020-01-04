BJP gave residents fake papers, alleges Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of distributing ‘fake’ property conveyance deeds to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies on Friday.

According to Aam Aadmi Party, the land usage has not been changed in the registrations distributed to the people and without the conversion of land use, unauthorised colonies cannot be regularised.



Taking to Twitter, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Puri, saying ‘Do not make fake registry. “How can registry of houses be done on agriculture land? Do not make fake registry. Don’t trap people for votes. Tomorrow, you will start sealing their houses,” his tweet in Hindi said.

With Assembly polls approaching, the BJP has accelerated its decision to award ownership rights to the estimated 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies even as the ruling-AAP has been poking holes in the scheme, calling it a way of fooling the residents.

“The BJP minister Hardeep Puri distributed some papers to a mere 20 out of the 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies. These conveyance deeds are worthless without the official notification on change of land use. You cannot give property rights or permanent ownership to a family, whose home is built on government or agricultural land, without changing the land use. The BJP’s claim that they are giving legal property and ownership rights to a home built on unauthorised land is fraudulent” said Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister who has been leading the charge against the BJP, earlier said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had exposed the “lies” of Puri when the land-owning agency’s website had under the section of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) stated that under the PM -UDAY scheme no colonies were being regularised.

The DDA later changed the FAQ response with a very detailed one but the AAP termed it an evasive tactic.