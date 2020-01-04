BJP launches campaign seeking people’s advice on its Delhi manifesto

Home Cities Delhi

Union minister Smriti Irani, flanked by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and senior leader Vijay Goel and others, at the launch of the partys ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav’ campaign in New Delhi on Friday. Irani also flagged off 49 ‘Video Raths’, which will cover all the Assembly constituencies. (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By KHUSHBOO KUMARI & MUSKAN DHANIA
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With its eyes firmly on the prize, which is the Delhi Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a campaign — ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’ — seeking suggestions from residents on what to list as priorities in the party’s manifesto or ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Launching the campaign, Union minister Smriti Irani flagged off 49 ‘Video Raths’ (vans equipped with digital screens) to convey the party’s message of change to the people. The vehicles will cover all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi in 15 days, collecting suggestions from the people.

The suggestions will be collected in 1,600 drop boxes that the vehicles would be equipped with. Twenty boxes have been allotted for each Assembly constituency. The boxes would be carried by the party’s foot soldiers to every household as part of its ‘Door-to-Door Campaign’.

Those interested in sending suggestions to the party can also do so by calling a toll-free number — 6357171717 — opened by the Delhi BJP and leaving their messages at the beep. The voters can also post their opinion and advice on the portal www.mainhoondilli.com.

“We are calling on the people to come forward and send us their valuable suggestions in drawing up our Sankalp Patra. We live it to the people to decide if they want a party, which has given a new definition to development, in power, or one whose governance is based on falsehood and fraud,” Irani said at the launch of the campaign.

Lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said those who claimed to reach out to people in every lane and bylane of the city are making absurd remarks on social media.
“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making the city the best it can be, the AAP is misleading the people,” Tiwari said.

Suggestions on phone
Those interested in sending suggestions to BJP can also do so by calling a toll-free number — 6357171717 — and leaving their messages

