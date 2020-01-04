Connecting Panchtattvas on canvas

By Express News Service

Our entire existence is based on the concept of the Panchabhoota. Also, my love for nature and the innate attraction to revel in its mysteries led me to explore the five elements through my photographs,” says photographer Shreekant Somany, in a conversation with The Morning Standard. With his first show, titled Shunya – A Journey, he has evocatively explored Panchtattvas in the capital city with artist Rita Jhunjhunwala.

Seventy-year-old Somany is an industrialist by profession who shares a deep connect with the nature. For the photographs on display he took a transcendental journey into Tibet, Ladakh and the Pamir.

Somany clicked his photograph titled Air on the way from Darchen to Ali in Tibet. “I saw the majestic peak through the eye of a brewing storm. It was a phenomenon worth stopping for and capturing,”

In his images, one comes across minuscule herds in a desert landscape and rugged beauty of earth among others; all displaying the grandeur of nature. According to him, “I have long believed that there exists a delicate balance between humans and nature and the more I travel, the more I feel the need to explore this thought. Life for me is about restoring this harmony, respecting it and rejoicing in it.”

Jhunjhunwala, his collaborator for this show, is a family friend. He says, “Though I had never shown my photographs before, I shared her passion for arts. It was sheer passion of two artists to bring two art forms together and see how paintings and photographs could beautifully balance each other. This thought led to the collaboration.”

For Jhunjhunwala, it is the landscape of Benaras that is her muse. Her mixed media artworks record everyday life in the heritage city. Every time the artist visits the place, she discovers a

different perspective.

“Perhaps because I have matured as an artist and so has the city. Everyone grows and now I look at Benaras in a far more spiritual way rather than just a thing of beauty. The energy inherent in the city keeps pulling me back to it every time,” adding “The visuals are of course very beautiful but within the visuals, I have started noticing the depths. When I see monuments, broken doors, windows and staircases, it is like going back in time while also moving forward. It gives me feeling of eternity.”

While textures is one of the key strengths in her paintings, it is also the subtle undertones of colours juxtaposed against light and shadows catches the eye.

Although, her personal favourites include circular series of works depicting the five elements. “I find them subtle, pure and a delicate connection to the five elements so visible in Benaras,” she says.

Converging in art

At: Bikaner House,New Delhi Till: January 7