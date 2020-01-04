Home Cities Delhi

DDMA carries out mock fire drill in Old Delhi

In February last year, a massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in Karol Bagh in the early hours, killing at least 17 guests in their sleep.

DDMA officials along with police officers and fire department officials carry an ‘injured’ person during the mock drill in Chandni Chowk.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the tragic Anaj Mandi fire which claimed the lives of 43 people last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (central district) held a mock fire drill in the Shajahanabad area.

The mock drill was aimed at ensuring disaster preparedness in Chandni Chowk area where redevelopment work is ongoing. Large parts of the Chandi Chowk main road have been barricaded for several months, making the movement of pedestrians in the area difficult.

The decision to conduct the mock drill in Chandni Chowk was taken in Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation's meeting last month held to review the heritage market's beautification and pedestrianisation project.

The mock fire that started in a garment shop at Kucha Natwan near Town Hall at 10.32 am was put out within 45 minutes. The traffic police and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were also part of the public exercise to spread awareness as well as test the preparedness of the staff in tackling any such disaster.

Recently, a massive blaze that broke out in old Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area took over 150 rescue officials to pull out 63 people from the blazing building. It was the biggest operations carried out by the DFS, which claimed that the rescue operations were harder as the lanes of the area were narrow and the building owner has ignored several fire safety measures.

Quick action
