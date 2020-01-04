Focus on running MCDs better, AAP advises BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after Union minister Smriti Irani launched the BJP’s ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav (My Delhi, My Suggestion) campaign, asking voters to send suggestions on what to include in the party’s manifesto, the AAP hit back saying the party should, instead, focus on running the MCDs better.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP should look to improve the work culture of the civic bodies, which are currently under its control, and are faring poorly in the city’s civic management.

“Anywhere you go in Delhi, all that you see are garbage piles and all that you hear are people complaining about poor sanitation and cleanliness. The BJP has been at the helm of the MCDs for some years now and has failed in their primary responsibility, which is to provide basic civic amenities to the people. Hence, the BJP should focus on running the MCDs better. Primary healthcare and education, too, comes under its purview and everyone can see the state the MCD schools are in,” Singh said.

A sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Singh said the BJP should first ensure that the municipalities provide the basic facilities that they are mandated to before seeking people’s advice on running the national capital.

“People in unauthorised colonies cannot make any alterations to the dwelling units without paying a bribe to BJP councillors,” Singh claimed.

AAP’s corruption charge against BJP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said people in unauthorised colonies cannot make any alterations to the dwelling units without paying a bribe to BJP councillors. He claimed the BJP councillors have failed to deliver basic civic amenities to the people