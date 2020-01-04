Home Cities Delhi

'Full statehood will be part of AAP's poll manifesto', says Arvind Kejriwal

Full statehood for Delhi was the main poll plank of AAP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
 

Published: 04th January 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that full statehood for Delhi will be a part of the AAP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election and the party will keep fighting for it.

Full statehood for Delhi was the main poll plank of AAP in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

ALSO READ: Hitting out at BJP, AAP wishes happy new year to 'all seven CM candidates' of party 

However, it failed to impress the people of Delhi and AAP candidates lost on all seven seats in the city.

Addressing the fifth Town Hall meeting, anchored by ABP news channel, Kejriwal said full statehood is the only promise the party was not able to fulfill.

"Full statehood for Delhi will be part of the AAP's election manifesto and the party will keep fighting for it," he asserted.

The AAP is expected to release its manifesto between January 15 to 20, Kejriwal had said earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Delhi Assembly Elections Arvind Kejriwal AAP manifesto
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp