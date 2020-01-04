'Mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara shameful', denounces Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday deplored the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and said atrocities on Sikhs cannot be tolerated.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal termed Friday's attack as shameful and asked the Imran Khan government to take tough steps and punish the culprits.



"The attack on Nankana Sahib is a cowardly and shameful incident. Nankana Sahib is the centre of faith of crores of Sikhs. Atrocities on Sikhs living there cannot be tolerated," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

पाकिस्तान में ननकाना साहिब पर हुआ हमला एक बेहद कायराना और शर्मनाक घटना है। ननकाना साहिब करोड़ों लोगों के आस्था का केंद्र है। वहां रहनेवाले सिख भाइयों का उत्पीड़न बर्दाश्त नहीं हो सकता। पाकिस्तान सख्त कदम उठाए और मुजरिमों को सज़ा दे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2020

A violent mob attacked the Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on Friday and pelted it with stones.