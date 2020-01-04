NDMC budget: QR codes for houses proposed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a surplus budget of Rs 355.16 crore, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) presented its budget estimates for 2020-21 with an expenditure of Rs 4,017.24 crore.

“NDMC is striving to enhance its own service levels to add to public satisfaction We plan to remove roadside garbage iron bin trolleys in a phased manner. It is proposed to install 17 more Organic Waste Convertors in residential colonies thereby removing the need of transportation of organic waste from residential colonies to Okhla waste processing plant,” NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said.

While the budget this year puts emphasis on expanding ongoing projects, the NDMC chairman also highlighted implementing a QR Code Based Information System. The project will involve adding QR codes on house number plates to help keep a check on the public services provided in the house at regular intervals. A similar scheme will also be undertaken for trees to keep count of the tree. “100 trees in Lodhi Garden already have QR codes and now NDMC is going to include 4,000 more types of tree under this scheme. More than 52,822 Digital Door Numbers have been created and work is likely to be completed by March,” an NDMC statement said.

The civic body is also aiming to go paperless by moving most of its services online.An Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS), where 30 services will be integrated into one point of availability of all online data and information related to services, is likely to be set up by June.