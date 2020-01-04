Home Cities Delhi

NDMC budget: QR codes for houses proposed

The project will involve adding QR codes on house number plates to help keep a check on the public services provided in the house.

Published: 04th January 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Budget
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a surplus budget of Rs 355.16 crore, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) presented its budget estimates for 2020-21 with an expenditure of Rs 4,017.24 crore.

“NDMC is striving to enhance its own service levels to add to public satisfaction We plan to remove roadside garbage iron bin trolleys in a phased manner. It is proposed to install 17 more Organic Waste Convertors in residential colonies thereby removing the need of transportation of organic waste from residential colonies to Okhla waste processing plant,” NDMC Chairman Dharmendra said.

While the budget this year puts emphasis on expanding ongoing projects, the NDMC chairman also highlighted implementing a QR Code Based Information System. The project will involve adding QR codes on house number plates to help keep a check on the public services provided in the house at regular intervals. A similar scheme will also be undertaken for trees to keep count of the tree. “100 trees in Lodhi Garden already have QR codes and now NDMC is going to include 4,000 more types of tree under this scheme. More than 52,822 Digital Door Numbers have been created and work is likely to be completed by March,” an NDMC  statement said.

The civic body is also aiming to go paperless by moving most of its services online.An Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS), where 30 services will be integrated into one point of availability of all online data and information related to services, is likely to be set up by June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Municipal Council
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp