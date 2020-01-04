No truck with AAP, Congress will form next government on its own: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Friday said he was confident his party would secure majority on its own steam in the Assembly polls and there would be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Asked if the party was considering a post-poll tie-up with the AAP, Chopra said, “I want to make it clear that we will secure absolute majority and form the next government in Delhi. There is no question of any alliance.”

The parties were involved in long-drawn deliberations for an alliance in Delhi and neighbouring Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls last year. However, the seat-sharing talks broke down and the alliance didn’t materialise.

The dates for the Assembly polls are likely to be announced in the next few days. Chopra was addressing the media at the launch of the party’s ‘war room’ for the Assembly elections, which will operate out of its city headquarters. The AAP, too, has ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the Congress is nowhere in the contest for the Assembly.

AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko, said, “Our graph is going up and we are confident the Congress will come back to power.”

Chopra said, “When the Congress comes back, its top priorities would be to give power subsidy to people for upto 600 units and hike the amount for pensioners to `5,000 per month,” Chopra said.He said the party’s election committee will meet to discuss the candidates on Saturday.

‘Equal weightage to youth and experience’

The Delhi Congress chief said party’s election committee will meet to discuss the candidates on Saturday. “We will give equal weightage to youth and experience while selecting candidates,” he said. The party’s bid to ally with AAP had failed earlier