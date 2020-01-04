Republic Day: Tableau proposal of Delhi government rejected

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s tableau proposal for Republic Day has been rejected by the Centre.

According to officials in the Sahitya Kala Parishad, which was in charge of drawing up the proposal sent to the Union Ministry of Defence, the tableau was rejected after it reached the fourth stage of consideration.

After the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, the government’s tableau proposals for 2017 and 2019, themed on education and Mahatma Gandhi, were accepted by MoD.

While a few states have alleged the Centre’s bias towards non-BJP governments after their tableau proposals were rejected, the Aam Aadmi Party government is in no mood to do so. This year’s tableau had been themed on Delhi’s heritage.

“Our proposals have been selected twice by the Centre. This year, it has been rejected. However, Union Territories don’t often get a chance to present their tableau on Republic Day. We are not planning on making it an ego battle,” a senior government official said.

Delhi’s tableau was introduced for the first time in the country’s third Republic Day celebration in 1952. The city was a centrally administered ‘C’ category state at the time.

In 2017, the tableau was set up as a model government school. Sindhu Mishra, deputy secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad, said “The proposal has been rejected. But the MoD cannot fit all states and UTs.”

Proposals accepted in 2017 and 2019

