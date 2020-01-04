Home Cities Delhi

Republic Day: Tableau proposal of Delhi government rejected

A few states have alleged the Centre’s bias towards non-BJP governments after their tableau proposals were rejected.

Published: 04th January 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi government said it doesn’t see rejection of its proposal as an ego-battle with the Centre.

The Delhi government said it doesn’t see rejection of its proposal as an ego-battle with the Centre.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s tableau proposal for Republic Day has been rejected by the Centre.
According to officials in the Sahitya Kala Parishad, which was in charge of drawing up the proposal sent to the Union Ministry of Defence, the tableau was rejected after it reached the fourth stage of consideration.

After the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, the government’s tableau proposals for 2017 and 2019, themed on education and Mahatma Gandhi, were accepted by MoD.

While a few states have alleged the Centre’s bias towards non-BJP governments after their tableau proposals were rejected, the Aam Aadmi Party government is in no mood to do so. This year’s tableau had been themed on Delhi’s heritage.

“Our proposals have been selected twice by the Centre. This year, it has been rejected. However, Union Territories don’t often get a chance to present their tableau on Republic Day. We are not planning on making it an ego battle,” a senior government official said.

Delhi’s tableau was introduced for the first time in the country’s third Republic Day celebration in 1952. The city was a centrally administered ‘C’ category state at the time.

In 2017, the tableau was set up as a model government school. Sindhu Mishra, deputy secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad, said “The proposal has been rejected. But the MoD cannot fit all states and UTs.”

Proposals accepted in 2017 and 2019
Delhi’s tableau was introduced for the first time in the country’s third Republic Day celebration in 1952. The city was a centrally administered ‘C’ category state at the time. Even the government’s tableau proposals for 2017 and 2019 on education and Mahatma Gandhi were accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Republic Day
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp