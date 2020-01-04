Smoke and Retailers

By Express News Service

Rocky Patel, an Indian cigar baron with headquarters in Naples, Florida, and farms in cigar-producing nation of Honduras and Nicaragua, will launch a premium range of medium-bodied cigars under his eponymous brand in Delhi. These new variants are Second Edition of ALR (Aged Limited Rare), Rocky Patel LB1 and Rocky Patel Number 6.

Each variant has its own unique selling point. ALR is the highlight that won the 5th spot in the magazine, Cigar Aficionado, in its Top 25 Cigars of the Year (2019). It will get a nod from coffee lovers for its notes of cocoa and graham cracker, with hints of espresso.

Moreover, the cigars were aged “or in cigar parlance, ‘locked away’” for two years, explains Joy Sarker, Head of Operations, Cigar Conexions that will launch these cigars. About the other two variants, Rocky Patel LB1contains fillers and Ligero from Patel’s farms, and Rocky Patel Number 6 is hand-rolled from Honduras. Sarker also points us to their premium wrappers. ALR flaunts a San Andres wrapper, Rocky Patel LB1 is an Ecuador Habano wrapped cigar and Rocky Patel Number 6 has a Honduran Corojo wrapper.

Patel, who was an entertainment and product liability lawyer in Los Angeles, forayed into cigar manufacturing industry on being introduced to it by a friend. He started Indian Tabac Cigar Co., in 1996 and shut it in 2004 to rebrand as Rocky Patel Premium Cigars. “These are medium-bodied and in terms of pairing, matches any good malt or scotch,” informs Sarker, adding that Cigar Conexions also launched Twentieth Anniversary Natural in 2016 and Rocky Patel Royale in 2018.

On: January 9, 7:30pm onwards

At: Cigar Conexions, Khan Market