Municipal, Lok Sabha polls result indicate BJP's victory in Delhi Assembly polls: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal only tried to 'mislead' residents of the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal only tried to "mislead" residents of the city and that the victory of the BJP in recent MCD and Lok Sabha elections are indicators of party's victory in Assembly polls, which are expected to be announced any time soon.

His assertion came while addressing BJP's booth-level workers at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. Noting the crowd at the event, Shah said it shows "who is going to form the government in Delhi in February".

"BJP is going to form the government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Shah said. Attacking Kejriwal, the BJP President said, "one can mislead people once, it cannot do so again and again."

