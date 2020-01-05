Home Cities Delhi

One dead, eight injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old woman died and eight others, including five children, were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar area here on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, they received information about the incident at around 3.00 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The roof of the first floor made from 'kota' stone had collapsed, they said, adding that nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

The victims were identified as Dulari Devi (47), Rakhi (30), Dharminder (30), Akhil (3), Sonam (12), Kannu (8), Akansh (6), Sanjeev (11) and Rani (30), they said.

Devi died in the hospital, while the other victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

They said two brothers Musafir and Vijay used to live on the first floor of the building as tenants since March, 2019.

The owner of the building, identified as Girdharilal Kataria, retired from BSES in 2012 from the post of Assistant Security Officer, police added.

