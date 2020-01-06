Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah blames Gandhis, AAP for Delhi CAA violence

He also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government over his government's CCTV promise and non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's mega health scheme.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah talks with Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal during inauguration of a 'Cycle Walk', in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah talks with Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal during inauguration of a 'Cycle Walk', in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah trained his guns at the Congress' Gandhis once again for allegedly fomenting trouble on the issue of CAA. But this time, he has added Aam Aadmi Party's name to the list.

Shah alleged, "The Congress and the AAP have committed the sin of burning Delhi in the fire of riots. The people of Delhi will hold you accountable for it. For days, riots took place and Delhi was inconvenienced. Congress and AAP are responsible for this."

Shah was referring to the violence which unfolded on the streets of Delhi following opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Shah, on Monday blamed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for misleading minorities of the country. Shah asked, "This CAA is a provision of granting citizenship, not a provision for taking citizenship of anyone. Why are you lying?"

This is not the first time he targeted the Gandhis on the issue of CAA. Earlier, he claimed Rahul and Priyanka had instigated riots by misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government over his government's CCTV promise and non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's mega health scheme.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating Delhi's cycle walk in Tughlakabad area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah aap AAP government CAA protests Citizenship act
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp