Amit Shah blames Gandhis, AAP for Delhi CAA violence

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah trained his guns at the Congress' Gandhis once again for allegedly fomenting trouble on the issue of CAA. But this time, he has added Aam Aadmi Party's name to the list.

Shah alleged, "The Congress and the AAP have committed the sin of burning Delhi in the fire of riots. The people of Delhi will hold you accountable for it. For days, riots took place and Delhi was inconvenienced. Congress and AAP are responsible for this."

Shah was referring to the violence which unfolded on the streets of Delhi following opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Shah, on Monday blamed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for misleading minorities of the country. Shah asked, "This CAA is a provision of granting citizenship, not a provision for taking citizenship of anyone. Why are you lying?"

This is not the first time he targeted the Gandhis on the issue of CAA. Earlier, he claimed Rahul and Priyanka had instigated riots by misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government over his government's CCTV promise and non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's mega health scheme.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating Delhi's cycle walk in Tughlakabad area.