Amit Shah said nothing other than abusing me at Delhi rally: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI/ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah chose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP-led government at a rally here.

Addressing a BJP booth-level workers' rally here, Shah accused Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and "misleading" people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said Shah said nothing other than to "abuse" him.

"I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me," he said in a tweet.

"If they (BJP) have suggestions for Delhi, then tell and we will implement them in the next five years," Kejriwal said. Atishi, the national spokesperson of the AAP, called out Shah's speech as evidence that the BJP was clearly "floundering" in its election campaign, with no agenda for Delhi or a capable leader to lead its campaign.

She called upon Shah to ask the people of Delhi about AAP's performance when he conducts his 'mohalla sabhas'.

The AAP spokesperson said the people of Delhi will share the story of transformation that has occurred in their lives and the benefits that have reached to them in the last five years in education, health, power, water.

Atishi, in a statement, said she is surprised at the manner in which Shah "disappointed" the people of Delhi at his 'Jan Sabha', by not being able to announce the BJP's chief ministerial candidate.

She said, "It was a clear indication of the sheer confusion and internal strife within the Delhi unit of the BJP that different names would keep popping up but the party could not zero in on one clear face that would lead the party."

"This is an absolutely clear pointer to the fact that the BJP does not have any credible face that can stand up to the capability, integrity and vision of Arvind Kejriwal, nor does it have clarity on its vision for the development of Delhi," she added.

