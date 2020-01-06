Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP on JNU clash; MHA seeks report

The Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the prestigious institution and the steps taken to restore peace.

Published: 06th January 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out on Sunday night, officials said.

The Home Minister's office tweeted, "Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi police commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. The honourable minister has also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a joint CP-level officer and asked for a report as soon as possible."

"The home minister has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and enquired about the violence at JNU," an official said.

Shah is also believed to have directed the police commissioner to take all possible steps to ensure peace at JNU.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

TAGS
JNU violence JNU MHA Ministry of Home Affairs Amit Shah Delhi Police
Comments

