Around 700 police personnel deployed outside JNU gates a day after violence, chaos

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after violence broke out on JNU campus, around 700 police personnel were deployed outside its gates on Monday, police said.

The police said the large deployment has been made to maintain law and order.



Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.