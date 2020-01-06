Attack in JNU organised, RSS-backed teachers promoting violence: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in violence on the campus, on Monday alleged it was an organised attack.

"It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence," Ghosh told reporters.



"For last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police," she added.



"Are we wrong to ask for the safety from the JNU and Delhi Police?" the JNU Student Union president added.



"It was an organised attack, they were identifying people and attacking them," Ghosh said.

Narrating the attack on her, Ghosh said they were singled out beside a car that was also vandalised.



"I was surrounded by 30 persons who hit me with iron rods continuously. We were punched. They were about to lynch us and were abusing us," Ghosh, who received head injuries, said.



Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

Around 35 students were admitted at the AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals after a masked mob went on a rampage in JNU on Sunday evening.