Delhi assembly polls: Shiromani Akali Dal forms committee to discuss seat-sharing with BJP

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday formed a three-member committee to hold talks with the BJP to decide the seat-sharing formula for the Delhi assembly elections scheduled next month.

The committee will hold discussions with the BJP's Delhi unit as well as the central leadership, if needed, to ensure smooth coordination between the alliance partners during the Delhi assembly elections, Badal said in a statement here.



The three members of the committee are MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Naresh Gujral and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

The SAD in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party has traditionally been contesting four seats in Delhi- Hari Nagar, Kalkaji, Rajouri Garden and Shahdara.

Voting in the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.