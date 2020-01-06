Home Cities Delhi

Delhi assembly polls: Shiromani Akali Dal forms committee to discuss seat-sharing with BJP

The SAD in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party has traditionally been contesting four seats in Delhi- Hari Nagar, Kalkaji, Rajouri Garden and Shahdara.

Published: 06th January 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with party leaders, addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with party leaders, addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday formed a three-member committee to hold talks with the BJP to decide the seat-sharing formula for the Delhi assembly elections scheduled next month.

The committee will hold discussions with the BJP's Delhi unit as well as the central leadership, if needed, to ensure smooth coordination between the alliance partners during the Delhi assembly elections, Badal said in a statement here.

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly election to be held on February 8, counting on February 11

The three members of the committee are MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Naresh Gujral and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

The SAD in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party has traditionally been contesting four seats in Delhi- Hari Nagar, Kalkaji, Rajouri Garden and Shahdara.

Voting in the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi Assembly Polls Delhi Elections AAP Delhi BJP
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp