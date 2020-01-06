Delhi's Japanese offering now at Miss Nora

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Picnicking beneath the lush pink Cherry Blossom trees is a Japanese tradition called Hanami. Inspired by this tradition is the newly opened pan-Asian restaurant Miss Nora at RCube Mall of Rajouri Garden – a posh area dominated by the Punjabi community – makes for the perfect ambience for a romantic date on a somber winter evening. The dimly lit greyish interiors and the metal- glass front lend a snug yet open appeal to the place.

On one wall are the pictures telling tales of Chinese culture, the other one has the bar with the pink Cherry Blossom tree behind the cabinet. The globe-like matte lights set the mood for Hanami. After being comfortably seated in the velvet upholstered chairs, begins the eating ritual with healthy Miso Shiro Soup made using Miso paste, with little cubes of tofu, sprouts, spinach leaves and chopped veggies – broccoli and mushroom. This is one of the healthy soups they have, rather there are healthy, gluten-free, spicy and nut filled options in almost every category. Next in the line is the Yam Sam O salad – Pomello fruit tossed in sweet and sour dressing and dry fruits – that reaches the table garnished with curly carrot rings, parsley and Chinese chives in a ceramic bowl.

It bursts in the mouth with a juicy flavour of the fruit, a bit similar to the citrus family fruit Kimb found in the hilly states of North India. Chef Raminder Singh and team pays attention to every minute details, be it the food décor or the taste. Unlike most of the Asian restaurants that just serve majority of non-veg options. This elaborate menu comprising tempura, robata grill, dimsums, baos, Asian hawkers, wok specials, hot pot curries, and staples. Apart from the live kitchen, they have an additional Live Sushi Counter, where guests can get their sushi made on-the-spot. Talking of the sushi, the Avocado Asparagus one comes accompanied with Galangal (sharp citrusy taste like ginger), wasabi and soy sauce. While the first layer is creamy because of the avocado, the asparagus, tempura flakes and spicy mayo create a swirl of flavours.

Interiors of Miss Nora; Dishes (top) Yam Sam O Salad; (left) Avocado and Asparagus Sushi; Founder Richa Malhan

The Shitake Mushroom and Vegetable Baos are rightly soft and puffy. The Burmese Flat Spring Rolls served with honey-chilli and peanut sauces are crispy and tangy, Robata Grill Tofu Satay grilled in Gochujang chilli sauce and served with onion-vinegar and peanut sauces is a bit bland, but good for those who want everything simple. The razzmatazz of the meal presentation is equally evident in the dessert too, but not in terms of the taste. Though desserts are meant to be sweet, this one is for those who can bear with the treacly sweet. Owner Richa Malhan, a homemaker-turned-entrepreneur explained that Miss Nora was inspired by a lady by the same name, who she met in Japan. She runs a small restaurant there. A lot of her homemade-style dishes have been incorporated in the menu. And most of the ingredients are sourced from the Asian countries to keep the taste authentic.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500+taxes Address: First Floor, RCube Monad Mall, Rajouri Garden