JNUTA seeks removal of VC Jagadesh Kumar, demand inquiry into violence in campus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.

Addressing a press conference, the JNU teachers also demanded an inquiry into the violence on Sunday when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.



The Delhi Police on Monday transferred the case related to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to its Crime Branch even as two top officials of the premier institute met LG Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there