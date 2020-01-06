Home Cities Delhi

Jugalbandi of Spanish and Indian classical greats

First moment was based on Kanakangi, first of the 72 parent scales in South Indian classical music.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Power couple Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr L Subramaniam performed together at LGMF

Power couple Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr L Subramaniam performed together at LGMF

By Express News Service

The 2020 edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) concluded on January 4 at Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium. Violinist maestro Dr Lakshminarayana Subramaniam collaborated with his wife and playback singer Kavita Krishnamurty, and Symphony Orchestra of Castile and Leon from Spain performed the concerts.

According to L Subramaniam, “The Lakshminarayana Global  Music Festival brings together the world’s greatest artists on one platform to spread awareness on global cultures to India and on Indian classical music abroad, globally.”

One of the important orchestra was  Nadapriya composed by Dr Subramaniam. Nada Priya is a composition composed by Dr L Subramaniam for Violin solo, Indian Percussion, Woodwinds and Strings. The composition is based on raga Harmony and the first moment starts with time signature 7,8 alternating 3,4 changing to 6,8 and 12,8 making it rhythmically interesting.

First moment was based on Kanakangi, first of the 72 parent scales in South Indian classical music. Second moment started with viola section playing the theme based on 14th parent scale Vakulabharanam, and it created the impression of improvisation. This was further developed by the violin soloist and in the end the entire orchestra joined in the mainstream. Once again, there were different time signatures incorporated in the section.

The attempt of the festival is to preserve and nurture Indian classical music. Through LGMF’s global collaborations, future generations are constantly inspired to gain knowledge of the different musical genre. LGMF was started in 1992 by Viji and Dr L Subramaniam in the memory of his father, mentor and guru Prof V Lakshminarayana.

Being his 150th birth year, the concert was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

The fest also provides a much-needed opportunity for budding artists to learn from maestros from around the world. The next series is planned at Hyderabad on January 6, Pune, on January 8, Bengaluru, on January 15 followed by an Indian Classical Concert in Chennai on January 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival Lakshminarayana Subramaniam
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp