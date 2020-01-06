Jugalbandi of Spanish and Indian classical greats

By Express News Service

The 2020 edition of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival (LGMF) concluded on January 4 at Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium. Violinist maestro Dr Lakshminarayana Subramaniam collaborated with his wife and playback singer Kavita Krishnamurty, and Symphony Orchestra of Castile and Leon from Spain performed the concerts.

According to L Subramaniam, “The Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival brings together the world’s greatest artists on one platform to spread awareness on global cultures to India and on Indian classical music abroad, globally.”

One of the important orchestra was Nadapriya composed by Dr Subramaniam. Nada Priya is a composition composed by Dr L Subramaniam for Violin solo, Indian Percussion, Woodwinds and Strings. The composition is based on raga Harmony and the first moment starts with time signature 7,8 alternating 3,4 changing to 6,8 and 12,8 making it rhythmically interesting.

First moment was based on Kanakangi, first of the 72 parent scales in South Indian classical music. Second moment started with viola section playing the theme based on 14th parent scale Vakulabharanam, and it created the impression of improvisation. This was further developed by the violin soloist and in the end the entire orchestra joined in the mainstream. Once again, there were different time signatures incorporated in the section.

The attempt of the festival is to preserve and nurture Indian classical music. Through LGMF’s global collaborations, future generations are constantly inspired to gain knowledge of the different musical genre. LGMF was started in 1992 by Viji and Dr L Subramaniam in the memory of his father, mentor and guru Prof V Lakshminarayana.

Being his 150th birth year, the concert was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

The fest also provides a much-needed opportunity for budding artists to learn from maestros from around the world. The next series is planned at Hyderabad on January 6, Pune, on January 8, Bengaluru, on January 15 followed by an Indian Classical Concert in Chennai on January 16.