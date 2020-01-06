Man carrying pistol held at Jamia Milia Islamia Metro Station

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man was arrested by CISF personnel at Jamia Milia Islamia Metro Station for allegedly carrying a pistol and five live rounds, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ameer Hamza Khan, a resident of southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar, hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to the police, the accused was caught carrying a pistol and five live rounds by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at a frisking point at Jamia Milia Islamia Metro Station.

A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar police station.

The accused has been arrested under the provisions of Arms Act, police said.