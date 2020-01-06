Home Cities Delhi

Stand by those who want to study: JNU administration

The administration said that a police complaint was being filed and that violators of University rules who tried to disrupt the peaceful academic atmosphere would not be spared.

Masked attackers at the JNU campus.

Masked attackers at the JNU campus. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on late Sunday evening said that the JNU administration feels great pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in the violence that took place on campus.

“The JNU administration strongly condemns any form of violence in the campus,” the VC tweeted. Along with the tweet, the VC sent out a statement from the administration stating that the violence which took place in the evening was unfortunate.

“Some masked miscreants also entered the Periyar hostel rooms and attacked the students with sticks and rods. Some of the security guards doing duties at these places were also injured. During the last couple of weeks, these agitating students also vandalized admin block and ransacked the VC’s office for which a few police complaints were filed,” said the statement.

The administration further said that it stands by every student who wants to continue their academic programs peacefully on campus.

ALSO READ | Got no response from police; students, teachers beaten up bloody: JNU student on January 5 violence

“It is unfortunate that a group of students with their violent means of protests are preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities. JNU admin will not tolerate any form of violence on the campus,” the statement read.

The administration said that a police complaint was being filed and that violators of University rules who tried to disrupt the peaceful academic atmosphere would not be spared. “JNU administration appeals to all stakeholders of the University to maintain peace on campus and not get provoked by any misinformation,” it added.

