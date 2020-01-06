Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four outsiders were nabbed from the JNU's North Gate in connection with the brutal violence unleashed on campus on Sunday evening and are being questioned, an official said.

The four, caught while fleeing the campus, were taken to Vasant Kunj police station for interrogation.

Sunday evening saw several masked intruders barge into JNU campus and create havoc among students, mostly Left-affiliated students, assaulting them with sticks, metal rods and stones. The injured have accused the ABVP activists for the attacks, while the ABVP activists on campus have also pointed fingers at the Left student activists.

In videos that are being circulated on social media platform show president of JNUSU Aishee Ghosh suffered from a severe head injury and bleeding heavily.

“I have been brutally attacked and beaten up by goons who merged in. I am bleeding and not in a condition to talk,” Aishee said.

"ABVP terrorists from DU have entered campus in large numbers with iron rods, and they have been told to single out students' representatives. The JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh, has been attacked. The Police and guards are aiding and abetting the attackers," JNUSU tweeted.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. pic.twitter.com/YX9E1zGTcC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Both groups of students went to Vasant Kunj police station and lodged complaints with the police against the other group.

JNU Update after yesterday’s ABVP violence. Today, ABVP people are entering hostels and thrashing and threatening people. Guys heavy police near Admin block - one bus, two cars, two ambulances. pic.twitter.com/ZiLbeJGH40 — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, police are awaiting medico-legal reports of those injured in the violence. At least 20 persons were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the violent attacks.

The campus has been volatile for the past few weeks over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

#NewsAlert | JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/N9EeMwsGuF — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 5, 2020

All you need to know about the JNU violence

Battleground JNU: What triggered the latest clashes?

What started with a minor scuffle between two groups of JNU students over registration in the new semester, within days turned the varsity campus into a battle field on Sunday, leaving several students and teachers severely injured. (READ MORE)

JNU students recall fearful moments of campus violence

A girl student recounted those moments in tears, "I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone." (READ MORE)

Fascists in control of our nation: Rahul Gandhi on JNU violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government over the violence that erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. (READ MORE)

Prohibitory orders imposed in JNU after violence

Prohibitory orders have been clamped on JNU campus in the aftermath of the violence unleashed by masked attackers on Sunday evening. With tension on the rise and the university on the boil, Section 144 has been imposed in the area. (READ MORE)

Jadavpur University teachers body horrified by JNU violence

"Astonished and horrified" at the violence unleashed against students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by masked miscreants, the Jadavpur University Teachers'Association (JUTA) on Sunday called upon all sections of society to condemn the "heinous act". (READ MORE)

JNU re-issues statement on violence after recalling it

In wake of the unprecedented violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, the varsity administration said there was a "law and order situation" in the campus and police had been called to maintain order. (READ MORE)

Twitter war rages over JNU violence

As reports of violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus came in on Sunday evening, Twitter saw eruption of a war of words between supporters of Leftist students' body and those on the opposite side, with both blaming the other for the violence. (READ MORE)

Attack on JNU students 'state-sponsored mayhem', alleges Congress

The Congress alleged that the attack on JNU students by masked miscreants on Sunday was "state-sponsored mayhem" and asked whether this was a "revenge by the Modi government" against students and youth. (READ MORE)

Arvind Kejriwal urges Lt Governor to direct police to restore order on JNU campus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal shortly after violence erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged him to direct police to restore order on the campus. (READ MORE)

HRD minister ‘Nishank’ urges JNU students to maintain peace, ministry seeks report

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urged JNU students to maintain the dignity of the university and peace on the campus, as his ministry sought an immediate report from the registrar Pramod Kumar on the violence that erupted there on Sunday night. (READ MORE)

Union Ministers Jaishankar, Sitharaman condemn violence at JNU campus

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, both alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, condemned the violence at the varsity on Sunday evening. (READ MORE)

25 of our members seriously injured, 11 missing: ABVP

The ABVP on Sunday alleged that its members, including its JNU unit secretary, were attacked by members of the Left-backed students' outfits and 11 of the RSS-affiliated outfit's members were missing. (READ MORE)

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus where a clash broke out between members of the students' union and the ABVP. (READ MORE)

Priyanka Gandhi reaches AIIMS, meets injured JNU students

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches AIIMS in Delhi to meet the JNU students injured during violence at the campus. (READ MORE)

(With inputs from Online Desk and Express News Service)