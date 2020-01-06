Home Cities Delhi

'Won't let universities become addas of politics', says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' accused the opposition parties of trying to turn the universities into hotbeds of politics.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:39 PM

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Universities are centres of learning and will not be allowed to become "addas" of politics, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has said.

The minister was replying to questions from reporters in Haldwani on Sunday about protests against the amended Citizenship Act across university campuses.

"Universities are centres of learning where the country's future is in the making. We cannot let them become addas of politics," Nishank said. 

ALSO READ | Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene

He accused the opposition parties of trying to turn the universities into hotbeds of politics.

The new legislation passed by Parliament aims to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had taken refuge in India and there is nothing wrong in it, the Union Minister said "When Pakistan was created, the population of religious minorities there stood at 22 per cent. Today it is a minuscule 3.7 per cent. Persecuted on the basis of their religion, they sought sanctuary in India. The CAA is meant only to grant them citizenship," he said.

Terming the law humanitarian, the minister said it was going to make no difference to the status of Muslims in India and wondered why the Congress was making such a hue and cry about it.

Nishank's press conference in Haldwani was part of the BJP's campaign to create awareness in favour of the amended Citizenship Act.

