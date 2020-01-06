Youth Congress takes out torchlight procession against violence in JNU campus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday evening took out a torchlight procession to protest the violence on JNU campus.

The protesters, some of them wearing masks, symbolising attack on JNU students by masked men on Sunday evening, marched from IYC headquarters to India Gate, said IYC media in charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey.



"Such an attack on a prestigious institute like JNU in the national capital raises big question mark on the credibility of Delhi Police and Home Ministry," said a statement from the outfit.



Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.