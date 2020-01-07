Home Cities Delhi

Book on Kiran Bedi’s model of governance

Published by Sterling Publishers, Where Kindness Spoke is written by author Shivani Arora.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Managing Director, Sterling Publishers (P) Ltd SK Ghai, author Shivani Arora, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi

(From left) Managing Director, Sterling Publishers (P) Ltd SK Ghai, author Shivani Arora, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

"One of the ways to national integration is through teaching one region’s languages in the other, at least till the primary school level,” said Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. 

She was responding to a question on the North-South linguistic divide in India at the launch of the book Where Kindness Spoke at the 28th edition of the nine-day New Delhi World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan on Saturday. “You can opt for German, French, Spanish, so why not a regional language, like Telugu, for instance?” she remarked.

Published by Sterling Publishers, Where Kindness Spoke is written by author Shivani Arora. The book takes you through the inspirational journey of Dr. Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant Governor and also includes her social media interactions and leadership style.

The book is divided into two parts – the first one gives you a quick glimpse of Bedi’s tenure so far through her own tweets, blogs and leadership nuggets coupled with short crisp notes by the author and the second part talks about the practices she introduced as the Lt. Gov. Each chapter also has a tweet/ nugget/ blog written by Bedi and a section of photographs to give you a glimpse of her model of governance.
Speaking at the launch function, Arora informed that she spoke to the entire team at Raj Nivas (the officers known as Bedi’s 10AM team) and gathered information about each of her practices which reflect kindness, compassion as well as transparency.  

“The aim of the book is to put forth this model of governance which has changed the administration of Puducherry completely. This model can be replicated by governments and organisations across the country,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran bedi book Kiran bedi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp