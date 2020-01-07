Book on Kiran Bedi’s model of governance

By Express News Service

"One of the ways to national integration is through teaching one region’s languages in the other, at least till the primary school level,” said Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi.

She was responding to a question on the North-South linguistic divide in India at the launch of the book Where Kindness Spoke at the 28th edition of the nine-day New Delhi World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan on Saturday. “You can opt for German, French, Spanish, so why not a regional language, like Telugu, for instance?” she remarked.

Published by Sterling Publishers, Where Kindness Spoke is written by author Shivani Arora. The book takes you through the inspirational journey of Dr. Kiran Bedi as Lieutenant Governor and also includes her social media interactions and leadership style.

The book is divided into two parts – the first one gives you a quick glimpse of Bedi’s tenure so far through her own tweets, blogs and leadership nuggets coupled with short crisp notes by the author and the second part talks about the practices she introduced as the Lt. Gov. Each chapter also has a tweet/ nugget/ blog written by Bedi and a section of photographs to give you a glimpse of her model of governance.

Speaking at the launch function, Arora informed that she spoke to the entire team at Raj Nivas (the officers known as Bedi’s 10AM team) and gathered information about each of her practices which reflect kindness, compassion as well as transparency.

“The aim of the book is to put forth this model of governance which has changed the administration of Puducherry completely. This model can be replicated by governments and organisations across the country,” she said.