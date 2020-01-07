CM Arvind Kejriwal shielding 'anti-nationals' from prosecution: Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for misleading people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and instigating riot-like scenes in the national capital, which left the city ‘burning’ for days.

“For days, there were riotous scenes in Delhi and residents across the city were gravely inconvenienced. The Congress and AAP are responsible for this. The likes of Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) are misleading minorities in the country.”

“They are telling people that they will lose citizenship due to CAA. There is no provision in the amended law that takes away the citizenship of the people. CAA is about giving citizenship,” Shah said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the home minister said he is protecting ‘anti-nationals’ from prosecution. “Some students raised anti-national slogans (on JNU campus). They said ‘Bharat tere tukde hazar’ (India will be splintered to bits). Shouldn’t they be put behind bars? However, Kejriwal is sitting on his hands and not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal?” Shah said while speaking at inauguration of a cycle walk in the Tughlakabad area of Delhi on Monday.

Shah said that the Congress adopted double standards on the issue of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and delayed resolution of the issue for their vote bank politics.

“Let Rahul (Gandhi), Kejriwal and company do whatever they want. A temple will be built in Ayodhya,” he said.

Shah went on to attack the Kejriwal government over ‘spending public money’ on advertisement adding that the AAP has done the most harm to the poor and those living in villages.

Stir on at Jamia, shaheen bagh

Protesters continued demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Registration of Citizens (NRC) on Monday at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Locals from neighbouring areas and students massed at both the venues and chanted slogans such as “Azaadi (Freedom)”, “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live Revolution), as well as verses from poems. They also condemned the attack on JNU students and teachers by a masked mob on Sunday evening. Protesters had gathered in their thousands outside the two venues. The women at Shaheen Bagh are determined to continue their protest, which is over three weeks old now.