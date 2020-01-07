Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal shielding 'anti-nationals' from prosecution: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah went on to attack the Kejriwal government over ‘spending public money’ on advertisement adding that the AAP has done the most harm to the poor and those living in villages.

Published: 07th January 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah (C), Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the foundation stone laying ceremony of The Delhi Cycle Walk at Tughlakabad on Monday

BJP President Amit Shah (C), Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the foundation stone laying ceremony of The Delhi Cycle Walk at Tughlakabad on Monday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for misleading people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and instigating riot-like scenes in the national capital, which left the city ‘burning’ for days.

“For days, there were riotous scenes in Delhi and residents across the city were gravely inconvenienced. The Congress and AAP are responsible for this. The likes of Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) are misleading minorities in the country.”

“They are telling people that they will lose citizenship due to CAA. There is no provision in the amended law that takes away the citizenship of the people. CAA is about giving citizenship,” Shah said.

ALSO READ | JNU violence akin to 26/11 Mumbai terror strike: Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the home minister said he is protecting ‘anti-nationals’ from prosecution. “Some students raised anti-national slogans (on JNU campus). They said ‘Bharat tere tukde hazar’ (India will be splintered to bits). Shouldn’t they be put behind bars? However, Kejriwal is sitting on his hands and not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal?” Shah said while speaking at inauguration of a cycle walk in the Tughlakabad area of Delhi on Monday.
Shah said that the Congress adopted double standards on the issue of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and delayed resolution of the issue for their vote bank politics.

“Let Rahul (Gandhi), Kejriwal and company do whatever they want. A temple will be built in Ayodhya,” he said.

Shah went on to attack the Kejriwal government over ‘spending public money’ on advertisement adding that the AAP has done the most harm to the poor and those living in villages.

Stir on at Jamia, shaheen bagh
Protesters continued demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Registration of Citizens (NRC) on Monday at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Locals from neighbouring areas and students massed at both the venues and chanted slogans such as “Azaadi (Freedom)”, “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live Revolution), as well as verses from poems. They also condemned the attack on JNU students and teachers by a masked mob on Sunday evening. Protesters had gathered in their thousands outside the two venues. The women at Shaheen Bagh are determined to continue their protest, which is over three weeks old now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA JNU protest JNU attack
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp