Delhi's Krishna Nagar market goes pedestrian-only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lal Quarter stretch of Krishna Nagar market became a no-vehicle zone for good from Monday. Although the market remains closed on first day of the week, because of which the footfall was comparatively less than other days, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had made sufficient arrangements for those coming visiting the area.

Barricades were put up at the beginning and end of the stretch, maps were put at road corners pointing to stretches, which were made pedestrian-only and those open to the movement of vehicles.

According to the east MCD, a 1.25 km-long stretch from Chachi Building to Ghondly Chowk has been made ‘pedestrian-only.’ An adjoining small loop along Lal Quarter Marg was also marked only for pedestrians. Mandir Marg, from Subzi Mandi Chowk to Raghunath Mandir, was marked as a ‘two-way traffic road’, while two stretches—in blocks C and D—were marked for ‘one-way traffic only’.

In October last year, EDMC had conducted a trial run at the market by enforcing the pedestrian-only rule.The move follows a Supreme Court direction to the MCDs to decongest the city and make proper parking spaces. Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has been made the nodal agency to take the matter forward. Apart from Krishna Nagar, North MCD’s Kamla Nagar successfully completed its trial run on pilot parking project.